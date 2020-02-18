Celebrity Gossip: Jubilee Sharpe, Hannah Brown, Amy Schumer and More!

BACHELOR NATION’S JUBILEE SHARPE ARRESTED FOR DUI: Bachelor Nation’s Jubilee Sharpe was arrested in Palm City, Florida for DUI. The 29-year-old was released on her own recognizance Sunday. Fans first met her on Ben Higgins’ season, and she was eliminated during week five.

HANNAH BROWN CALLS OUT RAYA: Despite winning Dancing with the Stars, Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown isn’t getting any love from celeb-friendly dating app Raya. Brown hit up IG Stories to vent to her 2.6 million followers: “I don’t know if you know this but I was the Bachelorette. And I can’t get on Raya. I’ve been on the waiting list for months now.” She then joked: “I’m done. Christian Mingle, here I come. I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle at this point, but Jesus still loves me.”

AMY SCHUMER TALKS IVF JOURNEY: Amy Schumer updated followers about her journey to baby No. 2 through IVF. She wrote: “Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?” The 38-year-old and husband Chris Fischer share Gene, 9 months.

NIKITA PEARL WALIGWA MOURNED: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the young star of the 2016 Disney film Queen of Katwe, has died at age 15. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016; when she was diagnosed, Queen of Katwe director Mira Noir reportedly helped raise funds for her treatment. She recovered in 2017, but then it returned. Her co-stars Lupita Nyong’o mourned her, sharing: “It is with great sadness that I post about the passing of Nikita Waligwa, the sweet, warm, talented girl whom I worked with on the film, Queen Of Katwe. She played Gloria with such vibrancy. In her real life she had the enormous challenge of battling brain cancer. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and community as they come to terms with having to say goodbye so soon. May she truly rest in piece. May it be well with her soul.”

FAMILY FUN: Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde brought their son Otis, 5, and daughter Daisy, 3, to see the Harlem Globetrotters at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. They were invited to join in and take shots at different points in the game. Christina Anstead, Kendra Wilkinson, Tyra Banks and their kids were also spotted.