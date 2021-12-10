Celebrity Gossip: Josh Duggar, Jessica Alba, Ariel Winter + More!

JOSH DUGGAR FOUND GUILTY: Josh Duggar has been found guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. KNWA reports that a jury in Arkansas found the former reality TV star guilty on two counts of the charge Thursday (Dec. 9th), following a six-day trial. Duggar is scheduled to be sentenced in April He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each count of possessing child sexual abuse material.

ARIEL WINTER OPENS UP ABOUT BODY SHAMING: Ariel Winter recently revealed on Red Table Talk: The Estafans that online commenters turned cruel after she hit puberty. The 23-year-old actress said that she couldn’t wait to get boobs when she was younger, but when she finally filled out at age 12, the comments about her body came “flooding” in on Instagram. Winter said, “I got called a ‘fat slut’ when I was 13, That was rough. I had gained weight and my body changed. I had to wear different outfits. I wore a dress that had cut-outs, and the headlines were dark.”

OLIVIA WILDE IS HAPPIER THAN EVER: Olivia Wilde is happier than she’s ever been. The actress opened up to Vogue about her relationship with Harry Styles saying, “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

JESSICA ALBA ADDRESS HOLLYWOOD HATERS: Jessica Alba addressed her “haters” while discussing her Honest Beauty company with Kate Hudson. In a video posted to the Sin City star’s YouTube channel she said, “I think, Hollywood, it took them a minute to catch up to me. I’ve always dealt with haters in this business, I don’t know why. People don’t want me to win in entertainment.” She also stated that she “didn’t really need validation” from anyone outside of the people that use her products.