Celebrity Gossip: JoJo Siwa, Kim Kardashian, Ron Howard + More!

JOJO SIWA GETS BACK WITH HER EX: JoJo Siwa is back with Kylie Prew. The former Dance Moms star confirmed the news in a series of snaps taken at Disney World and shared on social media Thursday (May 5th) and wrote, “If you love something let it go, if it comes back….🤍♾”

ANDIE MCDOWELL AND BILL PULLMAN’S KIDS ARE DATING: A couple of celebrity kids debuted their romance on the red carpet of Top Gun: Maverick Wednesday (May 4th) night. Andie MacDowell’s daughter Rainey Qualley and Bill Pullman’s son Lewis Pullman are officially an item. According to Qualley’s Instagram, the two have been dating since 2020.

KIM KARDASHIAN RESPONDS TO WEIGHT LOSS CRITICISM: Kim Kardashian is responding to critics who accused her of glamorizing rapid weight loss. After receiving backlash for revealing that she lost 16-pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala, the reality star shared a message to fans on her Instagram Stories. The May 4th post read, “Be teachable. Be open. You’re not always right.” The SKIMS founder had revealed to Vogue that she only fit into the dress after spending weeks running on a treadmill, wearing a sauna suit two times a day, and limiting herself to clean veggies and protein.

RON HOWARD OFFICIATES DAUGHTER’S WEDDING: Ron Howard officiated his daughter Paige’s wedding in Central Park, New York on Sunday (May 1st). Bridesmaid and big sister Bryce Dallas Howard shared a snap of the nuptials on Instagram Wednesday (May 4th). Bryce tagged her sister and her new husband, Tim Abou-Nasr in the post and wrote, “Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can’t imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!”