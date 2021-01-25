Celebrity Gossip: JoJo Siwa, David Arquette, Kourtney Kardashian and More!

JOJO SIWA OPENS UP ABOUT BEING MEMBER OF LGBTQ COMMUNITY: JoJo Siwa is speaking out about her personal life. On IG Live on Saturday, she said: "Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I've been happy for a little bit now. It's just so, so, so awesome." Siwa recently split with her boyfriend, and was wearing a shirt that read "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” Responding to a fan who asked "What label are you?" the star said: "I have thought about this, but the reason I'm not going to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay. It's awesome and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you. I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it's this really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore. There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it's okay. Of course people are going to say it's not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it's okay not to be normal, it's okay to be a little different, it's okay to be a little weird, strange, different. That's something we should never, ever be afraid of. That's something we should be proud of. … I'm the happiest I've ever been, that's what matters."

DAVID ARQUETTE OPENS UP ABOUT DIVORCE: David Arquette tells The Guardian that he feels he owes his daughter Coco an apology for his rough split from Courteney Cox. The pair split in 2010 after marrying in 1999. “Divorce is so difficult,” he said.

KOURTNEY + TRAVIS? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hung out on Friday at her momager Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. TBD if they’re more than friends. They have sparked dating rumors before; they were spotted grabbing dinner in Malibu in 2019, and were seen hanging together at a vegan restaurant in 2018.

EVE MENDES TALKS SOCIAL MEDIA: Eva Mendes is opening up about her decision to swear of social media a bit because of her daughters. "Let your kids call you out. It's not disrespect. It's healthy," she shared, in a post originally from Twitter account Latinx Parenting. "Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve. They will take no BS. Not even from you." She captioned it: "I haven't posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally. And she's a kid, of course she'd take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it's not personal."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI AND JAY CUTLER REUNITE: But not really. Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler showed up on Instagram together Friday in a selfie posted to both of their accounts. Kristin and Jay both wrote identical and super cryptic captions, saying, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that." Fans quickly mined the cryptic message for meaning. One wrote, "Nobody is going to break your bond you guys are parents of beautiful children!" while another said, "Ugh I love you two so much." Her BFF Justin Anderson fueled the fire with, "there's a calmness in the nashville air tonight lovies," and, "love you guys."