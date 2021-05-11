Celebrity Gossip: John Mulaney, Sydney Sweeney, Margot Robbie and More!

JOHN MULANEY AND ANNA MARIE TENDLER ARE DONE? Comedian John Mulaney and his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, are divorcing after his stint in rehab. He reportedly struggled with alcohol and drug abuse, and requested the divorce three months ago. A spokesman for Mulaney confirmed the divorce to Page Six and added, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

SYDNEY SWEENEY TALKS TROLLS: Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney opened up on IG Live after tweets dubbing her “ugly” and “a Muppet” went viral. The tweets have been removed for violating Twitter guidelines. "Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly," Sweeney said in the Instagram Live video, captured by Pop Crave, noting that she typically wouldn't address something like this. "I think it's really important for people to see how words actually affect people."

TOM ARNOLD WANTS MARGOT ROBBIE TO STAR AS SIS: Tom Arnold tells Page Six that he wants to cast Margot Robbie as his drug dealer sister Lori in a scripted series he’s pitching. “I really want to make this a scripted series and I know it can happen! Margot would be great to play my sister because she is a badass and so is Lori. I can see her doing a total transformation similar to what Charlize Theron did in ‘Monster,'” he told Page Six.

SAMIRA WILEY AND LAUREN MORELLI WELCOME BABY GIRL: Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley and Orange Is the New Black scribe Lauren Morelli, welcomed their first child, a girl named George Elizabeth, on April 11th. The pair shared the happy news in Mother’s Day posts. "Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley wrote. "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for."