Celebrity Gossip: Joe Giudice, Gigi Hadid, Steven Spielberg and More!

TERESA GIUDICE SAYS SHE DOESN’T WANT TO SLEEP WITH JOE: Joe Giudice reveals the moment he knew his 20-year marriage to Teresa Giudice was over. When Teresa brought their four daughters with her to Italy and she refused to sleep with him, he knew, he said in a preview clip of the finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He wrote: “That was my moment of insight. I felt rejected. This is the first time while filming a scene, I had severe anxiety and grief. I was locked up for four years, any human would have a psychological impact of prison life. This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason. My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away. I don’t have resentment against her (her emotions are justified). it was off guard should have been private.”

GIGI HADID ROASTS JAKE PAUL: Jake Paul came for Zayn Malik on Twitter, and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid isn’t having it. The YouTuber hit up Twitter when Malik reportedly ignored him, writing: “almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him…. When she saw his comments, she tweeted: “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**s. Go to bed …”

STEVEN SPIELBERG ON DAUGHTER’S PORN REVELATION: Last week, Steven Spielberg‘s daughter Mikaela announced that she is working in the porn film industry, and is working to get licensed to become an exotic dancer in Nashville. Steven and his wife Kate Capshaw have publicly supported her decision, but things are different behind closed doors, Page Six reports. “Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her,” said the family friend. “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”

ALEC BALDWIN COUNTERSUED: Alec Baldwin was hit with a motion to dismiss his countersuit against the man who says he punched him over a parking spot in NYC. Baldwin sued Wojciech Cieszkowski for defamation in November of 2019.

QUENTIN TARANTINO AND DANIELLA PICK WELCOME FIRST CHILD: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino has welcomed his first child with wife Daniella Pick. She gave birth on Saturday to a baby boy, according to reports, though other details were unavailable. “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child,” a rep said in a statement.

JON PETERS GETS BACK WITH EX-FIANCE: Movie producer Jon Peters has gotten back together with the fiancé he was with when he married Pamela Anderson for 12 days. Peters and Julia Faye West may be back on, but they skipped the engagement this time around.