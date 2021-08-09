Celebrity Gossip: Jim Belushi, Kendall Jenner, The Rock and More!

JIM BELUSHI FILES FOR DIVORCE: Jim Belushi has filed for divorce from his wife of 23 years, Jennifer Sloan. The According to Jim star filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court. It’s the second time in three years that they’ve split. She filed for divorce in 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but then they got back together. This is Belushi’s third marriage.

KENDALL JENNER CONGRATULATES MEDAL-WINNING BF: Kendall Jenner supported her NBA boyfriend Devin Booker from afar after he won his first told Olympic medal. He and his USA Basketball teammates defeated France to finish in the men’s basketball tournament. She let a gold medal emoji speak for her pride, also sharing a shot of her TV screen showing the Phoenix Suns star celebrate.

THE ROCK AND GAL GADOT’S RED NOTICE TO BE NETFLIX’S BIGGEST EVER: Red Notice will drop in four months, and when it does, it will be “the biggest movie Netflix has ever done,” according to Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production, Hiram Garcia, who’s a producer on the film. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reyolds star. “Gal, Ryan and DJ have such amazing chemistry and look awesome together,” he raved. “You just can’t get enough of them. Plus the film has a fun throwback vibe to it, with DJ being an FBI profiler chasing after the most wanted art thieves in the world.”

QUENTIN TARANTINO IS NOT SHARING: Quentin Tarantino vowed to never share a penny with his mom, after struggling in school and getting chastised by her for his “scholastic non-ability.” When she mocked is budding writing career, “I was in my head, and I go, ‘OK, lady. When I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.” He said she is still living but that he cut her off financially. “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children, remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

BOB ODENKIRK IS ON THE MEND: After suffering a heart attack on the set of AMC’s Better Call Saul last month, Bob Odenkirk says he’s feeling “great.” He tweeted: “I’ve had my very own ‘It’s a wonderful life’ week of people insisting I make the world slightly better,” he added — referencing the famed Frank Capra film in which George Bailey gets a glimpse of what the world would be like if he’d never been born. “Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!”

JOEL KINNAMAN FILES RESTRAINING ORDER OVER EXTORTION: Joel Kinnamon has filed for a temporary restraining order against a Swedish model he claims is trying to extort him. The Suicide Squad star requested the order against Gabriella Magnusson, and then took to IG to share his reasons: “Earlier this morning, I filed for a restraining order against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me. While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more.”