Celebrity Gossip: Jerry Seinfeld, Lea Michele, Jason Momoa + More!

MEGAN HILTY’S PREGNANT SISTER DIED IN PLANE CRASH: Megan Hilty’s pregnant sister, brother-in-law, and niece died in a floatplane crash Sunday (September 4th). Page Six reports that the US Coast Guard confirmed Tuesday (September 6th) that the Smash alum’s family members were three of the 10 passengers on board the aircraft that went down in Puget Sound in Washington.

LEA MICHELE REPORTEDLY EXTRA NICE ON ‘FUNNY GIRL’ SET: Rumor has it that Lea Michele is going out of her way to be extra nice behind the scenes of Funny Girl. A source told Page Six the actress, who has previously been accused of “traumatic microaggressions” by former Glee castmate Samantha Ware, has been “so nice she makes Julie Andrews look like a b***h.” An insider added, “She’s being sooo nice, it’s crazy. She knows everyone’s name and their birthdays.”

JASON MOMOA SHAVES HAIR FOR THE ENVIRONMENT: Jason Momoa shaved off his signature long hair for a good cause. The Aquaman star shared a video to Instagram Monday (September 5th) that showed his hair being buzzed “for single-use plastics.” He captioned the video, “here’s to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and oceans. we need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it.”

JERRY SEINFELD MODELS KITH’S FALL 2022 CAMPAIGN: Jerry Seinfeld is now a model. The comedian is starring in Kith’s Fall 2022 campaign. Complex reports that the full collection includes collaborations with Russel Athletic, the latest 8th St by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals update, exclusive New Balance colorways, New Era head gear, and more.