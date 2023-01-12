Celebrity Gossip: Jeremy Renner, Johnny Depp, Alec Baldwin + More!

JEREMY RENNER FACING ‘A LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY’: Jeremy Renner is reportedly facing “a long road to recovery” following his New Year’s Day snowplow accident. A source told People that despite the “long road” ahead, the Marvel star “is making positive process.”

FRANKIE MUNIZ TO DRIVE NASCAR FULL TIME: Frankie Muniz is set to drive full time in the NASCAR-owned ARCA season this season. TMZ reported Wednesday (January 11th) that the Malcom in the Middle alum will be behind the wheel for Rette Jones Racing’s #30 Ford Mustang when the series hits the Daytona International Speedway next month.

ALEC BALDWIN COULD STILL FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: Alec Baldwin could still face criminal charges in the Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. Sante Fe’s First Judicial District Attorney’s Office told TMZ Wednesday (January 11th), that filing decisions will be made by the end of January.

JOHNNY DEPP WAS AT JEFF BECK’S SIDE AS HE PASSED: Johnny Depp was at Jeff Beck’s bedside when he passed Tuesday (January 10th) at the age of 78. A source told People, “They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together. The actor is reportedly “devastated.”