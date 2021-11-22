Celebrity Gossip: Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Alba, Jonah Hill and More!

JENNIFER LAWRENCE GETS HIGH TO: Jennifer Lawrence reveals that she got high to prepare to play a stoner in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. “I wanted a very calm, healing energy to emanate all the time. So I remember going over to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart or holding their hand,” she explained during a Television Critics Association panel at the time. “They would talk to me or use my name Nicole, and I would completely ignore it. I’d only respond to Masha.”

JESSICA ALBA TALKS THERAPY: Jessica Alba opened up about being transparent about her therapy with her daughter, Honor, 13. She told ET: “I grew up in a family where it’s still not totally accepted. And I think the more we break down those walls, and make it, you know, easy for people to understand and accept that it’s just about you showing up for your family members or for yourself in a different way, and trying to be better. Be better tomorrow than you were today, you know?”

JONAH HILL STARRING AS JERRY GARCIA IN MARTIN SCORSESE BIOPIC: Jonah Hill is teaming up with Martin Scorsese again to star as Grateful Dead rocker Jerry Garcia in a biopic for Apple TV+. The Grateful Dead’s surviving members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann will also executive produce along with Garcia’s daughter, Trixie Garcia.

VICKI GUNVALSON REVEALS SHE HAD CANCER: Vicki Gunvalson recently shared that she had cancer. She told Jeff Lewis Live: “I had cancer! I just had my whole f–king uterus taken out.” She didn’t divulge other details.