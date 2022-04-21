Celebrity Gossip: Jennifer Lawrence, Aaron Paul, Angelina Jolie + More!

J.LAW IS A MOM: Jennifer Lawrence is a mom. E! News reported Wednesday (April 21st) that the 31-year-old Don’t Look Up star and her husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out on a walk with their newborn on April 12th. The news broke in September that the couple, who tied the knot in October 2019 was expecting.

AARON PAUL SHARES FIRSTPHOTOS OF SON: Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The Breaking Bad star shared the first photos of the tot on his Instagram Wednesday (April 20th) with the caption, “My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you.” Paul revealed that his Breaking Bad costar, Bryan Cranston is the youngster’s godfather on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

NICK JONAS AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S DAUGHTER’S NAME REVEALED: TMZ has uncovered the name of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter. According to the birth certificate obtained by the outlet, her full name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was born just after 8p.m. on January 15th at a hospital in San Diego.

SOURCES SAY ANGELINA JOLIE IS TRYING TO USE THE FBI TO GO AFTER BRAD PITT: Sources tell Page Six that Angelina Jolie is allegedly trying to find damaging information against Brad Pitt by suing the FBI under the name “Jane Doe.” Doe, strongly suspected to be Jolie, is suing the FBI for information regarding their investigation into an incident of possible domestic violence on a private jet years ago. The Malifacent actress filed for divorce against Pitt in 2016, shortly after the FBI looked into Pitt over claims that during a family flight home from Europe, he got into an altercation with their then 15-year-old son, Maddox. No charges were filed.