Celebrity Gossip: Jenifer Aniston, Elliot Page, Gyneth Paltrow + More!

JIMMY KIMMEL’S DAUGHTER MARRIES WILL LOGSDON: Jimmy Kimmel’s oldest daughter, Katie Kimmel, married musician Will Logsdon on Saturday (Sept. 18th). According to Page Six, an Instagram Story showed the father-daughter dance to “My Girl” by the temptations. An additional video shared to the groom’s account showed the happy couple sharing their first dance to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

ELLIOT PAGE SPOTTED ON RAYA: A source tells Page Six that Ellliot Page has been spotted on the ultra-exclusive dating site, Raya. The profile reportedly includes pictures of Page, who divorced Emma Portner in January, with his dog and a shot of him posing in a sweatshirt that reads “protect trans kids.” The Umbrella Academy star announced on Instagram last December that he is transgender.

JENNIFER ANISTON SENDS SWEET MESSAGE TO HER EX: Jennifer Aniston sent a sweet message to her ex, Justin Theroux, on Instagram Sunday (Sept. 19th). The Friends star wrote a supportive note over a photo of her ex and his pup Kuma in her Story, “Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people, They helped save 60 dogs at @austinpetsalive yesterday.” Austin Pets Alive is an organization that helps saves pets located in the Austin, Texas, area.

CHRISTINA HAACK IS ENGAGED TO JOSH HALL: Christina Haack is engaged only three months after finalizing her divorce from Ant Anstead. The Flip or Flop star confirmed the news on her Instagram page Monday (Sept. 20th) by adding a ring emoji next to the name “Josh Hall”. She also posted several photos of their recent trip to Montage Los Cabos with a heart, lock, key and engagement ring emoji.

GWYNETH PALTROW TALKS MATCHING BRAD PITT IN 1997: Gwyneth Paltrow revealed in an Instagram video Saturday (Sept. 18th) that she and Brad Pitt didn’t plan their matching haircuts at the 1997 premiere of The Devil’s Own. She told her assistant, Kevin Keating, “We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this.” She added that she “loves” McMillan who also styles Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez.