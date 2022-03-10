Celebrity Gossip: Javier Barden, Selma Blair, Amanda Bynes + More!

ROSANNA ARQUETTE’S HUSBAND FILES FOR DIVORCE: Todd Morgan has filed for divorce from Rosanna Arquette. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Morgan filed for divorce Wednesday (March 9th) after nine years of marriage. The investment banker claims in the petition that the pair have been separated since January 1st because of “irreconcilable differences.” He is Arquette’s fourth husband.

LUKAS GAGE APOLOGIZES FOR CRASHING PARIS HILTON’S WEDDING: Lukas Gage admitted to Paris Hilton that he is “the worst” for crashing her wedding to Carter Reum while wearing “a disgusting T-shirt”. The White Lotus actor explained during his March 6th appearance on the This is Paris podcast that he had no idea he was showing up to a wedding when his friend called him and said, “Come to Paris’ party.” If he had known, he said he would’ve worn a “nice suit” and brought a gift.

JAVIER BARDEM STRIPPED IN FRONT OF HIS MOM: Javier Barden once performed a strip tease in front of his mother. The Being The Ricardos actor revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday (March 9th) that when he was in his 20s, a local disco hired him to dance to Joe Cocker’s “You Can Leave Your Hat On” in a tear-away tuxedo. He told the host that he was so nervous, he invited his mom and sister to watch his striptease number. He added, “There was nobody, I think there were like three people there, and it was very embarrassing, but I did it. I mean, I’m a performer and I gave my word, so I was a stripper for the day.”

SELMA BLAIR GRANTED RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST HER EX: Selma Blair has been granted an order of protection against her recent ex, Ronald Carlson. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Carlson berated actress, who has Multiple Sclerosis, for being a cripple before he lunged at her, grabbed her by the neck “and strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively.” Blair claims she fought him off but was unconscious by the time police came. Carlson, who was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injury, filed his own petition for a restraining order against Blair on Wednesday (March 9th), claiming she was the aggressor. TMZ reports that it has not yet been granted.

JOSH PECK OPENS UP ABOUT ADDICTION: Josh Peck recently opened up to People about his struggle with drugs and alcohol addiction. The 35-year-old Drake and Josh alum told the magazine that he discovered drugs and alcohol after losing more than 120 pounds in his teenage years. He explained, “It became clear that once I lost the weight that I was the same head in a new body. What is really clear is that I overdo things. And then I discovered drugs and alcohol. And that became my next chapter. I used food and drugs to numb my feelings.” The addiction caused the actor to be known in Hollywood as “unstable and erratic,” motivating him to get sober in 2008.

AMANDA BYNES HEADS TO COURT ON MARCH 25TH: Amanda Bynes took to her new Instagram account to announce the date of her conservatorship hearing. In a video dated March 7th, the Nickelodeon star said, “What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.” E! News confirmed a hearing has been scheduled for March 22nd. In late February, Amanda filed to terminate her conservatorship, which has been managed by her mother Lynn Bynes since it was first put in place back in 2013.