Celebrity Gossip: Jane Fonda, Mark Wahlberg, Matt Lauer + More!

JANE FONDA REVEALS SEVERITY OF EATING DISORDER: Jane Fonda’s eating disorder was once so severe that she didn’t think she’d live to see her thirties. The 85-year-old told the Call Her Daddy podcast, “In my 20s I was starting to be a movie actor. I suffered from bulimia very, very bad. I led a secret life. I was very, very unhappy. I assumed I wouldn’t live past 30… I didn’t go out. I didn’t hardly date ’cause I was unhappy and I had this eating disorder.” The 80 for Brady star said she didn’t quit until she was in her 40s, adding that Prozac helped her deal with her anxiety.

MATT LAUER REPORTEDLY PLOTTING COMEBACK: Matt Lauer may be plotting his return. Once source told Page Six, “He thinks that he should be able to have a comeback,” while Lauer’s friends are said to be pushing him to make a move like Megyn Kelly and put himself back in the games on his “own terms.” The Today show co-anchor was fired in November 2017 for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

MARK WAHLBERG SUSPECTED FORMER FLING OF JESSICA SIMPSON: Jessica Simpson revealed Wednesday (February 1st) that she once had a secret romance with a major movie star, only to find out he was already taken. Page Six dissected the clues of her blind item, published as the Amazon Original Story, “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single,” and came to the conclusion that the mystery man is probably Mark Wahlberg. Simpson claimed she first met her mystery man at the 2001 VMAs while he was wearing jeans and a T-shirt – the exact outfit Wahlberg wore to the event that year.

VANESSA HUDGENS ENGAGED: Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to Cole Tucker. TMZ Sports reported Thursday (February 2nd) that the Colorado Rockies player popped the question some time at the end of 2022.

HEATHER RAE AND TAREK EL MOUSSA WELCOME SON: It’s a boy for Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa. The proud papa announced the news on Instagram Thursday (February 2nd) alongside the little one’s first photo, writing, “Our baby boy is here 1.31.23. Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy. “