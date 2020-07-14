Celebrity Gossip: Jana Kramer, Denise Richards, Lindsay Lohan and More!

JANA KRAMER SHARES EXHAUSTION: Someone’s tired. Make that two people. Jana Kramer shared a tearful shot of herself with her 19-month-old son Jace, as the pair struggled to get him to sleep. The One Tree Hill alum captioned the shot: “This is motherhood. Exhausted, heart strings breaking and crying in a dark room just wanting their baby to fall asleep because you’re exhausted too. I have never heard these kinds of screams from Jace and it’s literally BREAKING my heart. Apparently it’s the 18-21 month sleep regression. (I had his ears checked and all are good now). His molars all four are coming in.” Kramer also shares Jolie, 4, with husband Mike Caussin. Bachelor‘s Jamie Otis commented, “Oh, mama! Sending you a big, big hug,” while Becca Tilley wrote, “Obviously not a mom, but … hoping it gets better!”

DENISE RICHARDS TALKS QUITTING VEGETARIAN DIET: After years of being a strict vegetarian, Denise Richards eats meat and fish a lot. She tells Women’s Health: “I was a vegetarian for years and one day not that long ago I started eating a little more like protein and it actually felt good. I felt like I was full in a healthy way.”

LINDSAY LOHAN TO SERVE AS MOM’S MAID OF HONOR: Dina Lohan has recruited daughters Lindsay and Aliana Lohan to serve as maids of honor in her wedding to Jesse Nadler. Her sons Michael and Cody Lohan will walk her down the aisle. Dina revealed her romance last year, adding that they had never met in person; they still haven’t, but plan to before the wedding.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT REVEALS COVER STARS: Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover for 2020. Culpo, a former Miss Universe, says she her Carolina Panthers running back boyfriend Christian McCaffrey “popped Champagne” to celebrate. This is the third year in the mag for Culpo. The shoot took place in Bali in November.

JAMES VAN DER BEEK BIDS FAREWELL: James Van Der Beek paid tribute to his mother Melinda, who died last week. The 43-year-old shared the news on social media, writing: “Even though we knew this was coming – and had actually thought we were at the end nearly a year and a half ago – I’m still in shock. I’m grateful she’s no longer in pain, I’m sad, I’m angry, I’m relieved… all at once and in different moments. Just trying to hold space and allow for it all.” He and his wife Kimberly share five children, and he said that she was an icon to them and so many others: “To thousands of kids, she was ‘Miss Melinda,’ a gymnastics teacher with a big heart, a creative spirit and a mantra: ‘There’s no such word as can’t!’ To my kids, she was Grammy M… a magical grandma with a big laugh and a basement full of costumes and Christmas lights. And to me… she was my mom. She gave me life. She taught me how to tumble. Drove me to my first auditions. She believed in me based on nothing but her own intuition and she passed on a craziness that has been crucial to not just my success, but my own personal happiness.”

‘EMPIRE’ STAR BRYSHERE GRAY ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Empire star Bryshere Gray was arrested on Sunday (July 12th) after being accused of domestic violence. According to TMZ, Gray has been accused of beating his wife for several hours at their Goodyear, Arizona home. She also claimed that the actor strangled her and she even lost consciousness at one point. The woman was transported to the hospital, treated for her injuries and later released. After a long stanoff with the cops, Bryshere was taken into custody and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on three charges — felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.