Celebrity Gossip: Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Stiller, Candace Cameron Bure + More!

JOSHUA JACKSON IS NOT INTERESTED IN A ‘DAWSON’S CREEK’ REUNION: Millennials shouldn’t hold out hope for a Dawson’s Creek reunion any time soon. Joshua Jackson, who starred as Pacey on the WB hit 23 years ago told the fashion publication Mr. Porter, “I don’t know why you’d want to [bring it back]. Nobody needs to know what those characters are doing in middle age. We left them in a nice place. Nobody needs to see that Pacey’s back hurts. I don’t think we need that update.”

CANDACE CAMERON BURE APOLOGIZES FOR BIZARRE TIKTOK: Candace Cameron Bure apologized Wednesday (July 28th) for posting a now-deleted TikTok video in which she appeared to be singing seductively to a Bible. In an Instagram Story, the Fuller House star explained that her intentions were entirely misunderstood, saying, “So many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means that I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive.”

BEN STILLER SAYS HOLLYWOOD IS A MERITOCRACY: Ben Stiller, whose first acting gig was on his mother’s sitcom at the age of 9, believes that Hollywood is a meritocracy. The son of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara got into an argument on Twitter Tuesday (July 27th) with producer Franklin Leonard who drew attention to the film The Rightway, directed by Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry, written by Stephen King’s son Owen, and starring Sean Penn’s son Hopper. Stiller defended the crew saying that he bets “they all have faced challenges” but “Show biz as we all know is pretty rough, and ultimately is a meritocracy.”

NEW HOUSWIFE SUED FOR MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE: Real Housewives of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong is being accused of disfiguring a patient who saw her for cheek fillers. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Judy Hecht filed a civil lawsuit against Armstrong and her Advanced Skincare Medical Center. The suit accuses the defendants of medical negligence, battery and failure to obtain informed consent. Hecht is seeking unspecified damages.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS’S DAUGHTER IS TRANSGENDER: Jamie Lee Curtis told AARP The Magazine that her 25-year-old daughter is transgender. Curtis told the outlet that she and her husband Christopher Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”. She told the magazine that Ruby , a computer gaming editor, is planning to get married next year. Curtis herself will officiate the ceremony.