Celebrity Gossip: James Michael Tyler, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Prince Charles and More!

JAMES MICHAEL TYLER REVEALS STAGE 4 CANCER: Friends alum James Michael Tyler is sharing his struggles with cancer. “I’m sorry to say that I’m not with you today to announce that there’s going to be a Friends movie. Actually, I’m here to let you know that in September 2018 I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones,” the 59-year-old actor shared on Monday’s Today show. The cancer was caught during a physical, but had unfortunately progressed. He can no longer walked and is confined to a wheelchair.

RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO IS ENGAGED: Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is engaged to Saffire Matos, according to reports. This happens after his ex Jenn Hartley got arrested for pulling a gun on her boyfriend, per reports.

BRAUNWYN WINDHAM BURKE CONFIRMS RELATIONSHIP: RHOC alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke confirmed that she is dating Fernanda Rocha, who appeared on the Bravo series as a friend of Tamra Judge. She told Page Six: “What started as a friendship has become something more — I am so grateful for her — she is beyond amazing. Not only has she been a source of strength, but she has taken me under her wing and helped me navigate my coming out. Without the show, I never would have met Fernanda, so I am forever grateful for that. She’s taking me away for a few days today, and that is exactly what I needed.”

PRINCE CHARLES WISHES PRINCE WILLIAM A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Prince William turned 39 Monday, and his father Prince Charles was first to wish him a good one on social media. “Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today!” the 72-year-old captioned the snaps on the official Clarence House page. Other royals followed up the warm wishes.

BINDI IRWIN TAKING SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK: Bindi Irwin is leaving social media for one month to focus on her daughter Grace, 3 months, and her husband Chandler Powell. She wrote on social media: “Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family. I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media.” Irwin continued: “Recently, I’ve had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day – I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed.”