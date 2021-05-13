Celebrity Gossip: Isla Fisher, Busy Phillips + More!

ISLA FISHER TALKS ABOUT PROTECTING HER KIDS' PRIVACY: Isla Fisher recently told Marie Claire Australia why she and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen keep their three young children out of the spotlight. The Blithe Spirit star told the outlet, "I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age. I want our children to have a normal childhood – being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny. All kids have the right to just be kids, and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about [mine]."

BUSY PHILLIPS DISCUSSES HER CHILD'S GENDER IDENTITY: Busy Phillips talked about respecting her 12-year-old child Birdie’s identity in the June issue of Health magazine. The Girls5Eva star shared that her child is “femme-presenting non-binary” and she’s been working to try to help her own mother understand “the pronoun conversation more.” Phillips explained, “I said to my mother, ‘Here’s the deal: You don’t have to understand it. That’s how I feel about all human rights — you don’t have to understand it. You can choose to believe what you want, but you don’t get to have jurisdiction over anyone else’s body or belief system.”

COLIN FARRELL FILED FOR CONSERVATORSHIP OF HIS SON: Colin Farrell has filed for a conservatorship of their 17-year-old son. According to documents obtained by Page Six, the 44-year-old actor and his ex, Kim Bordenave submitted paperwork on Monday (May 11th) to request to be able to manage their son James Farrell’s needs once he turns 18 on September 12th. According to documents, James who has Angelman syndrome, is “nonverbal, has issues with his fine motor skills and cannot provide for his own health and well-being.” The couple is due to appear in court for a hearing on September 27th.