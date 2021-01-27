Celebrity Gossip: Ioan Gruffudd, Mariska Hargitay Jared Leto and More!

IOAN GRUFFUDD’S WIFE ALICE EVANS ANNOUNCES SPLIT: Alice Evans went public with Ioan Gruffudd’s decision to part ways on Twitter. The 49-year-old Mentalist actor wrote: “Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.'” The tweet was deleted and she later wrote: “I didn’t delete the tweet from a few hours ago about him leaving. He did. From my account.” She added: “And hell yes when I am being gaslit and mentally tortured then hell yes I will wash my linen in public.” Those tweets have also been deleted.

MARISKA HARGITAY POSES WITH CHRISTOPHER MELONI: “It’s all happening!” Mariska Hargitay is sharing behind-the-scenes looks at the upcoming Law & Order spinoff series starring Christopher Meloni. The pair pose in filming locations, and she shares shots of the name of their characters on two director’s chairs. The pair co-starred in Law & Order: SVU for 12 seasons. Law & Order: Organized Crime is slated to begin airing sometime in spring 2021.

JARED LETO TALKS PANDEMIC: Jared Leto found out the world was in the middle of a crisis, emerging into the pandemics following a two-week silent meditation. He told The Tonight Show: "When I went away, there were about 150 cases, and just in that short amount of time, when I came out, there was a shutdown, a state of emergency and the whole world had changed." He continued: “I didn't turn on my phone until I went back to L.A. So, I drove the whole way trying to be, like, peaceful and zen, keep the feeling going. I got back, and I was, you know, kind of shocked. It was like Rip Van Winkle."

RICHARD LEWIS OPTING OUT OF CURB: Richard Lewis won’t appear in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm due to health issues. He tweeted: "What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy. Tragically, these past 18 months I've endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I'll be watching…@HBO." He also said that he would hopefully return in season 12.

HANNAH BROWN SPOTTED HOLDING HANDS WITH ADAM WOOLARD: The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has spotted holding hands with model Adam Woolard, who is rumored to be her boyfriend. The pair were photographed in Venice Beach, Calif. This is the first time she has been linked to someone not involved in Bachelor Nation since her appearance on the ABC show. Previously, she got engaged to Jed Wyatt, then after a cheating scandal, Tyler Cameron, who was then linked to Gigi Hadid. It is unclear how she met Woolard.