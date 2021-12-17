Celebrity Gossip: Idris Elba, Ben Affleck, Jeff Garin + More!

IDRIS ELBA HELPS REJECTED CLUBBERS: Idris Elba was caught on camera helping a group of people to get into a club after being rejected by bouncers. He can even be seen in the clip waiting with patrons to make sure that they’re let back in. TikTok user s2indacuttt, who posted the original clip, commented, “He even offered to buy tables as well proper nice lad.”

BEN AFFLECK CLARIFIES COMMENTS ABOUT HIS EX: Ben Affleck told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday (Dec. 15th) night that the interpretation of his comments about ex-wife Jennifer Garner “hurts his feelings.” The actor said, “Let me be clear. That’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s not who I am. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe, and I would never want my kids to ever think I would say a bad thing about their mom. It hurts my feelings.” Affleck told Howard Stern earlier this week that he drank because he felt “trapped” in his marriage.

CHRIS PRATT AND KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER PRAT ARE EXPECTING: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are expecting their second child together. Multiple sources confirmed the news to People on Thursday (Dec. 16th). The couple, who wed in June 2019, is already parents to 16-month-old Lyla Maria.

KELLY LEBROCK OPENS UP ABOUT LEAVING HOLLYWOOD: Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock recently revealed to Fox News why she left Hollywood for the simple life. The 61-year-old actress, who had a heavily publicized divorce from Steven Seagal in 1996, told the outlet, “Hollywood wasn’t a place where I wanted to raise my children. My divorce was very much in the press. I never really liked the attention. I wanted to have dirt in my nails and be in the outdoors. However, she’s once again gotten the itch to act and can be seen in the new gangster comedy, Tomorrow’s Today.