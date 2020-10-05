Celebrity Gossip: Hilaria Baldwin, Jim Carrey, Chrissy Metz and More!

HILARIA BALDWIN MAY WANT ANOTHER: Family of eight? Hilaria Baldwin just welcomed her fifth child with Alec Baldwin, and she’s already considering a sixth, but not quite yet. The pair share Carmen, 7, and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, and newborn Eduardo. She told Us Weekly: “My kids are like, ‘Mommy, you have a baby in your belly? I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ He’s three weeks old, absolutely not right now. We’ll see.” She went on to gush over her youngest, sharing, “I think when you’re the fifth child, you have to go with the flow. He’s a good baby. I’m so grateful and happy that … all of my little complaints don’t add up to how amazing it is, but it’s a lot. School started literally at the same time he was born and we’re still doing homeschool.”

JIM CARREY MAKES SNL DEBUT: Jim Carrey bowed as Joe Biden for the season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Beck Bennett stepping in as moderator Chris Wallace. Baldwin’s Trump said, “The terms ‘law’ and ‘order’ are very vague terms, and rules are meant to be broken. It’s the same with masks. I’ve got mine right here in my pocket,” before pulling out a lace thong. “You don’t need one all the time. It’s like a seatbelt: You just wear it when you’re backing out of the driveway and then you can take it off.” Maya Rudolph returned as Biden’s vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, saying: “I think if there’s one thing we learned tonight, it’s that America needs a WAP: woman as president. But for now I’ll settle for HVPIC – hot vice president in charge.”

CHRISSY METZ OPENS UP ABOUT BF: Chrissy Metz thinks Bradley Collins is a “dreamboat.” She opened up on social media about her romance, captioning shots: “Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat! Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.” The pair reportedly met in May.

AMANDA BYNES RETURNS TO IG: After a social media hiatus, Amanda Bynes debuted a new look in her first Instagram post since July, when she wiped her account clean. She shared a photo of herself with black hair and side-swept bangs.

ARCHIE LYNDHURST DIES: So Awkward star Archie Lyndhurst has died at age 19. The CBBC series star is the son of Nicholas Lyndhurst, and he died after a brief illness. No details were available, and his family requested privacy.

JESSICA ALBA’S WEIRD 90210 EXPERIENCE: Awkward! Jessica Alba, arguably a much bigger star now than anyone on 90210, recalls the strange instructions she was given when was guest-star on the show in 1998. She told Hot Ones: “On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them. Yeah, it was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.’” Beverly Hills, 90210 ran from 1990 to 2000 and starred Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Luke Perry, Tiffani Thiessen and Shannen Doherty.