Celebrity Gossip: Hilaria Baldwin, Heidi Klum, Bennifer + More!

HILARIA BALDWIN POKES FUN AT CONSPIRACY THEORISTS: Hilaria Baldwin poked fun at the rumors that her baby bump isn’t real. She said in her Instagram Stories Wednesday (Aug 10th), “It kind of looks fake, like I ate a ball. I guess the psycho conspiracy theorists online with way too much time on their hands have somewhat of a point here.” The fitness guru is currently expecting her seventh child with Alec Baldwin.

HEIDI KLUM SAYS HER HUSBAND KEEPS HER YOUNG: Heidi Klum recently told E!’s Daily Pop that her 32-year-old husband keeps her young. She joked with the outlet, “I suck his young blood, is what I am doing. Like a vampire.” The 49-year-old model added, “I feel like we’re never gonna be as young as we are right now so we might as well live right now.”

BEN AFFLECK ANNOYED BY PAPARAZZI IN PARIS: Ben Affleck is annoyed at paparazzi for following him and Jennifer Lopez around on their honeymoon. A source told Page Six Thursday (August 11th), “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris. This was a whole new level, an almost Princess-Diana level.” The insider added, “Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off.”

KATHY HILTON UNDER FIRE FOR CALLING LIZZO ‘PRECIOUS’: Kathy Hilton came under fire for confusing Lizzo for Precious actress Gabourey Sidibe on Wednesday’s (August 10th) episode of Watch What Happens Live. Several Twitter users slammed Hilton for confusing the two curvy black women, with some even calling the moment “racist.” One user wrote, “Well, there it is. Kathy pretty much confirmed how she sees the world. She sees people who don’t like her all the same. She can’t distinguish one person from another. And that’s a problem. It explains a lot. And none of it good.”

ZAK WILLIAMS PAYS TRIBUTE TO DAD ON DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Robin Williams’ son paid tribute to his famous father on the eighth anniversary of his death. Zak Williams wrote on Twitter Thursday (August 11th), “Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I’m remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were. I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!” Robin died by suicide on August 11th, 2014 at the age of 63. His autopsy revealed undiagnosed Lewy body disease.