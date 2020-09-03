Celebrity Gossip: HBO, Carol Burnett, Teresa Giudice and More!

HBO MAX NIXES JAMES VEITCH SPECIAL: HBO is pulling a comedy special from British comedian James Veitch following multiple sex assault and rape allegations. He has also been dropped by his agency WME, and will be edited out a Quibi series he was hosting. An HBO Max spokeswoman said “We were deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations of unacceptable behavior by James Veitch and will be removing the special from our platform for now.” The allegations emerged among alums of Sarah Lawrence University, where he studied. The attacks allegedly occurred during the 2000s.

CAROL BURNETT GRANTED TEMPORARY GUARDIANSHIP FOR HER GRANDSON: Carol Burnett has been appointed the temporary legal guardian of her grandson Dylan Hamilton-West, the son of her 52-year-old daughter, Erin Hamilton. Per ET, the docs state that “temporary guardians have the authority to change Dylan’s school and housing pending the next hearing date.” Burnett’s daughter is reportedly struggling with addiction issues.

BINDI IRWIN RECALLS ‘LIFE-CHANGING’ MOMENT: The moment Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell learned they were going to be parents is one they’ll remember forever. Irwin shared a shot of herself, Powell and their dog Piggy, saying: “I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on. It reminded me of just how perceptive animals are.”

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN AND TINA LOUISE HANGING AGAIN: Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise were spotted out on a beach in L.A., a month after sources told People they split. Green has been casually dating since splitting with Megan Fox, who has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.

GREY’S ANATOMY IS RETURNING TO PRODUCTION: Grey’s Anatomy is set to return to production in L.A. on September 8th after a six-month shut-down. A table read is scheduled for September 3rd.

TERESA GIUDICE LISTS HOME: Teresa Giudice has listed the New Jersey home she shared with her ex Joe Giudice and their four daughters. The home is hitting the market today (Thursday) for $2.5 million, sources tell Page Six. Their marriage of 20 years is officially over, People reports. Divorce attorney Vikki Ziegler told People: “I am so proud of Joe and Teresa for working together and resolving all of their matrimonial issues through the mediation process. Despite the pandemic and difficulty of Joe residing in Italy full time, with the use of technology, the couple was able to work together for the best interests of their children to come to terms on all open topics relative to their marriage. Mediation saved them time and additional money fighting a battle in Court that could have taken years to resolve.”