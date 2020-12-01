Celebrity Gossip: Hamilton, Kim Kardashian West, Hilary Duff and More!

HAMILTON SETTING RETURN? Hamilton is hoping to become the first show to re-open on Broadway after the COVID-19 lockdown, Page Six reports. Governor Cuomo is expected to reopen Broadway in a limited capacity in June, but Hamilton would likely be the first to restart the show, with the goal opening night of July 4th. “In their heads, it’s all about being leaders in the theater community and blazing a trail” for their fellow thespians, said an insider. “But the p.r. wouldn’t hurt, either. It’d be on the front pages of the paper.”

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST SUMS UP 2020 IN ONE SHOT: If you want to sum up 2020 in one photo, Kim Kardashian West has you covered. She posted a pic of herself looking horrified as her daughter, North West, 7, here sister Kourtney‘s daughter Penelope Disick, 8, and a friend whining and fussing. Kim captioned the pic, “2020 as a photo laughing emoji.”

HILARY DUFF REUNITES WITH FAMILY: Hilary Duff has reunited with her family over Thanksgiving after being in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure. The pregnant Younger star shared a shot from her holiday celebrations with husband Matthew Koma, her 8-year-old son Luca, and their 2-year-old daughter Banks. “Happy Thanksgiving!” the former child star, 33, captioned the sweet family shot on Friday, November 27. “1 or 2 celebrations away from getting out of 2020.” Duff is pregnant with her third child and had to quarantine due to the exposure.

RYAN REYNOLDS PASSES ON STREET TRIBUTE: Ryan Reynolds is saying “thanks, but no thanks” to having a street named in his honor. Earlier this month, a petition called on Vancouver’s mayor Kennedy Stewart to name a street in his honor. Describing Reynolds as “Vancouver’s favorite son,” the petition said that he “deserves to have a street named after him (or at least a lane)” and added that he is “fully deserving of this recognition in his hometown.” “Very kind but hard pass,” he tweeted. “If traffic sucks everyone will say, 'Ryan Reynolds is a mess' or 'Ryan Reynolds is really backed up.' My brothers would enjoy this too much.”