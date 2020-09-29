Celebrity Gossip: Halle Berry, Amanda Seyfried, Ryan Dorsey and More!

HALLE BERRY MAKES COORDINATE: Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt are in sync when it comes to fashion. The 54-year-old Oscar winner posted a selfie on IG with herself and her 50-year-old beau showing them in black masks. She joked:

“You’ve got to COORDINATE. 😂 #MasksSaveLives.”

AMANDA SEYFRIED AND THOMAS SADOSKI WELCOME SON: Les Mis star Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed a baby boy. In a statement they shared: “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.” Their son joins Nina, 3.

RYAN DORSEY MOVES IN WITH NAYA RIVERA’S SISTER: Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has moved in with Naya’s sister Nickayla, and the pair are both caring for Ryan and Rivera’s son Josey. Naya drowned in Lake Piru in July. They have moved into a three-bedroom rental. “They were fooling around and chatting the whole time,” a witness to the pair’s subsequent trip to a Target told the Daily Mail. “They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits.”

KATHY HILTON DOESN’T WANT TO JOIN HOUSEWIVES FULL-TIME: While Kathy Hilton is reportedly considering appearing more frequently on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she does not want to go full-time. An insider tells Page Six that she thinks it’s easier to make cameos, and skip out on the full-time drama and the postseason reunion specials. Which is all to say, the position vacated by Denise Richards is still in play.

GOT STAR WELCOMES BABY: Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is a father of two! The 31-year-old Game of Thrones star welcomed a baby boy with his wife Kelsey Henson over the weekend. “Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours,” she shared on social media. “3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three!”