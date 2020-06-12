Celebrity Gossip: Hailee Steinfeld, Lori Loughlin, Kim Kardashian and More!

HAILEE STEINFELD TOASTS EQUALITY: Hailee Steinfeld’s work as executive producer of Apple TV‘s Dickinson, about the literary icon Emily Dickinson, was recognized by the Peabody Awards, and she is thrilled with what the achievement represents. She wrote on Twitter: “I am so proud to be part of a show that is about such an important woman in history who was way ahead of her time. I’m even more proud to be part of a show that is about fighting for what you believe is right, a show that is about seeing and being seen and understood, and a show that is about seeing everyone as equal.” Dickinson will return for a second season.

IS LORI LOUGHLIN JOINING RHOBH? Nope. Lori Loughlin is rumored to be in talks to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Bravo honcho Andy Cohen is not here for it. He piped up on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live: “There is a whole narrative, apparently, that I am pursuing Lori Loughlin for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And the first I heard about that was Twitter. But it’s not true.” Loughlin, who recently pleaded guilty in the college admissions case, is pals with RHOBH star Kyle Richards.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST SHARES PIC OF ALL 4 KIDS: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s kids are growing up! The 39-year-old mom shared a snap of the four of them together: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. “My whole heart,” she captioned the photo.

JERRY SEINFELD TALKS SCIENTOLOGY: Jerry Seinfeld tells Marc Maron on an episode of his WTF podcast that he did explore Scientology back in the day, but never ultimately got involved: “I did do a course in Scientology in, like, ’75 … in New York. I found it very interesting, never pursued it.”

ROBERT DE NIRO REVVED FOR TRIBECA DRIVE-IN: Robert De Niro stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss the upcoming Tribeca summer drive-in series. He told Jimmy Fallon: “I’d be surprised if other people are not going to come up with that because that seems like the safest thing you can do with a bunch of people in their own cars.” The show kicks off July 2. He also opened up about raising six biracial kids with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott: “My children are all half black and I don’t have … even me, I take certain things for granted. When people say that they tell their kids, ‘Keep your hands when you’re stopped by anybody or cops, keep your hands on the steering wheel, don’t make a sudden move, don’t put your hands below, don’t do this,’ you understand that.”