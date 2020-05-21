Celebrity Gossip: Hagen Mills, Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lawrence and More!

HAGEN MILLS DEAD AT 29: Actor Hagen Mills is dead after allegedly shooting the mother of his young child and then killing himself, according to reports. The Baskets star shot Erica Price, with whom he shared a 4-year-old daughter. The shooting happened outside of her Mayfield, Kentucky home. Mills was pronounced dead and Price is in stable condition. Price’s mother and their daughter were present but uninjured.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON CHANGE SOCIAL MEDIA: Prince William and Kate Middleton have changed their Twitter and Instagram display names to “Duke and Duchess of Cambridge” instead of “Kensington Palace.” Their handles are still @KensingtonRoyal.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE TALKS QUARANTINE DRINKING: Jennifer Lawrence is as unvarnished as ever in a chat with Amy Schumer on her quarantine cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns To Cook. Schumer told Lawrence, “We’re drinking chardonnay because, as you know, I like an oaky chard. What kind of wine do you like? I don’t remember because I’m a bad friend.” Lawrence said she preferred Sauvignon blanc, “I mean, if I’m drinking white, which I think is mainly for sluts.” These days, she’s “trying to wait until 6 p.m., so I have, like, a preemptive beer at 5,” Lawrence said.

JUDE AND PHILLIPA LAW ARE EXPECTING: Jude Law is expecting a child with his wife Phillipa Coan. The 32-year-old was spotted walking with the 47-year-old actor in London, and her baby bump was unmistakable. While this is their first child together, The Holiday star has five children from three prior relationships.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER CELEBRATES 23 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating her 23 years of marriage to Matthew Broderick with a beautiful throwback show on Instagram. She wrote: “May 19th, 2020 23 years. We’ve come a long way baby.” In the shot, she’s wearing a black dress, a move she later regretted. In 2009, she told the Today Show: “I’d wear a beautiful, proper wedding dress, like I should have worn that day.