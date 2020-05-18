Celebrity Gossip: George Clooney, Hannah Brown, Marc Maron and More!

GEORGE CLOONEY, ALLISON JANNEY AND OTHERS PAY TRIBUTE TO ESSENTIAL WORKERS: Leslie Odom Jr., Jodie Foster, Kris Jenner, Wanda Sykes, Pierce Brosnan, Jeff Bridges, Michael Douglas, Rachel Platten, George Clooney, Allison Janney and others came together to perform during the Motion Picture Television Fund‘s livestreamed fundraiser on Friday night. During his video tribute, Big Lebowski actor Bridges noted some “positive sides to this hunkering down.” He said, “I find I’ve got a bit time to meditate, contemplate how to make this world a better place once this virus runs its course. What kind of world do we want our kids to live in? Our grandkids to live in? That’s something to contemplate.”The MPTF offers financial relief and support to entertainment workers.

HANNAH BROWN RESPONDS TO N-WORD BACKLASH: Bachelorette Hannah Brown horrified many when she recorded herself singing “Rockstar,” which included verses with the N-Word. When she saw the backlash she shared on Instagram Story: “I’m so sorry… I was singing a song, I’m so sorry.” She later added, “I don’t think I said that word, but now I’m like… Oh god. I’ve never used that word. I’ve never called anybody that… You can think I’m something that I’m not, but I’m not that.” Even later, she added: “I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said.”

MARC MARON ‘LEVELED’ OVER SUDDEN DEATH OF LYNN SHELTON: Comedian Marc Maron says he is “heartbroken” over the sudden death of his director girlfriend Lynn Shelton. “There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard,” Maron said in the statement. “I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment,” Maron went on. “I needed you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m just trying to let the people who were important to her know.

KEVIN HART SURPRISES DOCTOR WITH ROLE IN NEXT MOVIE: Kevin Hart has offered a walk-on role in a future film to a frontline worker. Henry Law, an anesthesiologist from New Jersey got the call from the Jumanji star, informing him that he had been chosen at random as the winner of his All in Challenge, which has swept Hollywood since Michael Rubin launched it to benefit coronavirus. The challenge raises money for organizations that feed the hungry, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. Law said he donated “a few hundred dollars.” So far, the challenge has raised $43 million.

TARA REID IN TALKS FOR TIGER KING: Tara Reid is being considered for the role of Joe Exotic’s sworn enemy Carole Baskin in a film version of the megahit Tiger King, Page Six reports. There are multiple Tiger Kings in the works, including one starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic.

FRANK BIELEC DIES AT 72: Frank Bielec, a designer on TLC’s Trading Spaces, has died at age 72. “A sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved Trading Spaces designer Frank Bielec. We will miss and remember him fondly, his quirky style and wonderful sense of humor. We share our love and condolences with the entire Bielec family at this difficult time,” TLC said. His wife Judy told TMZ he died at a Houston hospital after suffering a heart attack.