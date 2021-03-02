Celebrity Gossip: Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian, Spike Lee and More!

YEP, SHE’S PREGNANT: Gal Gadot confirmed that she is pregnant with her third child after fans speculated following her appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes Sunday. “Here we go again,” she tweeted alongside a sweet family snap with her husband, Yaron Varsano, and their two daughters, Maya and Alma, cradling her baby bump.

KIM KARDASHIAN TROLLED BY HAIRDRESSER: Kim Kardashian has a full plate. The mom of four, legal activist and beauty entrepreneur apparently needed a snooze during a recent glam session with her hairdresser Chris Appleton. She fell asleep in his chair, and he posted a shot of her passed out, captioning it: "I love u Kim." She responded: I “hate you!!! LOL You exhausted me!"

JAMES CORDEN IS STICKING TO RESOLUTION: James Corden has been spotted out and about running errands with a noticeably trimmed-down physique. This comes after the Late Late Show’s NYE Resolution to lose a “load of weight.” He signed on to work with Weight Watchers as ambassador and to learn how to adopt healthier habits.

SPIKE LEE BOARDS 9/11 DOC: HBO is teaming up with Spike Lee to produce “NYC Epicenters 9/11→ 2021½,” a film that will chronicle the life, loss and survival of NYC in the 20+ years since the terrorist attacks. “As a New Yawker who bleeds orange and blue (the colors of New York City), I’m proud to have a ‘Spike Lee Joint’ about how our/my city dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19. With over 200 interviews, we dig deep into what makes NYC the greatest city on this God’s earth and also the diverse citizens who make it so. Over centuries pundits and straight haters have proclaimed NYC was dead and stinkin’, only to be proved wrong. You will lose ya money betting against New York, New York. And dat’s da truth, Ruth. Be Safe. Peace And Love,” said Lee, in a statement.

AMANDA SEYFRIED’S DRESS WAS MIA: Amanda Seyfried and her glam team had a moment of terror ahead of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Her custom coral Oscar de la Renta gown was “lost for an entire 36 hours on its way to Savannah," Seyfried's stylist Elizabeth Stewart tells People. But luckily, with some help from the Oscar de la Renta team, they were able to track the dress down. "Someone from Oscar de la Renta drove hours to the 24-hour FedEx hub in Newark, New Jersey and stayed there until they found the dress in the nick of time!" Stewart says.