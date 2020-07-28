Celebrity Gossip: Gabrielle Union, Julianne Moore, The Kissing Booth 3 and More!

GABRIELLE UNION TALKS SUPPORT FROM STRANGERS AND LOVED ONES: In an exclusive chat with People, Gabrielle Union gushed about the support she gets from friends and strangers alike during these wild times. She said sometimes it’s a simple moment: “Sometimes it’s … just being in a Target or being at the grocery store and seeing moms of babies and toddlers who are somehow keeping it together, who give you that eye contact and they’re like, ‘You got this girl.’ Sometimes that’s all it is.” She adds: “With so many of us in quarantine, sometimes that inspiration comes from social media or online or just a random email I might get from Kerry Washington or Eva Longoria or Tracee Ellis Ross, where they’re just like, ‘Hang in there, Mama. You got this. You’re stronger than this.’”

JULIANNE MOORE’S DRUNKEN HOME SWAP: Julianne Moore busted out of her Montauk cottag, and swapped it for a gated manse when she found a drunken stranger passed out on her couch, sources tell Page Six. She and her director husband Bart Freundlich bought their first home for $1 million in 2007, then traded up in 2015 for $3.5 million.

THE KISSING BOOTH 3 FILMED IN SECRET: Days after The Kissing Booth 2 debuted on Netflix, the mega-streamer announced that the threequel has already been filmed. The story is based on British teenager Beth Reekles‘ original book of the same name; it stars high school student Elle Evans (Joey King), who falls in love with her best friend’s older brother, Noah Flynn, played by Jacob Elordi. The third iteration was reportedly filmed in secret at the same time as Kissing Booth 2.

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD RECALLS LAST MOMENTS WITH REGIS PHILBIN: Kathie Lee Gifford, 66, appeared on The Today Show Monday to recall her last visit with her former co-host, just weeks before Regis Philbin died at age 88. She said: “They came over about two weeks ago. I saw Reg get out of the car with Joy and I sensed much more fragility than I had seen in him since the last time in January out in Los Angeles.” The group spent the day sitting on Gifford’s screen porch where they “laughed ourselves sick” and “picked up right where” they left off. But she sensed that his time was coming: “We became dear friends through the years since then. Always, always getting together every chance we could and just picking up right where we left off. We just had the best time. After they left I thought to myself, ‘Lord is that the last time I am going to see my friend?’ Because he was failing. I could tell.” It was also revealed Monday that Philbin will be buried at his alma mater, Notre Dame.

FRIENDS UNITES TO PUSH THE VOTE: Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are besties IRL, and now, they’re united to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. In partnership with the I Am a Voter campaign, Cox wrote on social media, along with a snap of the trio: “Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your FRIENDS below to remind them to check their registration #RegisterAFriendDay @iamavoter.”