Celebrity Gossip: Fresh Prince, Friends, Brad Pitt and More!

WANT TO STAY IN THE FRESH PRINCE MANSION? To celebrate The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s 30th anniversary, HBO Max is getting the cast together for a reunion, and star Will Smith shared that Airbnb is offering up the iconic mansion for a stay. He wrote on Instagram, along with a shot of himself and pal DJ Jazzy Jeff: “YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!!” The stay is available for a limited time for LA County residents.

FRIENDS REUNION HOSTED BY ELLEN DEGENERES? The much-anticipated Friends reunion on HBO Max may have hit a snag. Lisa Kudrow revealed that the host was set to be Ellen DeGeneres, who is currently weathering a serious scandal. Her eponymous show is being investigated for a toxic workplace. On Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show, she said: “I don’t know that that’s been decided.” DeGeneres will allegedly address the scandal when her show returns September 21.

FIRST LOOK AT FAST TIMES: Weeks after its delay, the star-studded table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High has a new date, and a teaser was released as well. The image features exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, in their first onscreen reunion in years. Also featured are Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, John Legend and Ray Liotta.

DREW BARRYMORE + ANGELS + ADAM SANDLER: For the first episode of The Drew Barrymore Shore, the host pulled out all the stops. She recruited Adam Sandler, her buddy and co-star of many films, including 50 First Dates, to come on the show and faux reboot the films. “Hi Lucy, good morning,” Sandler shared while in character. “It’s me, Henry. We are on I think our 5,000th date together and it’s been great. I’m going to catch you up.” Sandler continued: “It’s also 2020 and we’re also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing. Baseball games are now being played in front of cardboard people.” Barrymore also brought Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu on for a Charlie’s Angels reunion. “I couldn’t begin this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years,” Barrymore shared. “We are friends, we are fellow angels.”

RYAN AND TATUM O’NEAL REUNITE: Sean McEnroe, 32, shared a shot of himself hanging with grandfather Ryan O’Neal, 79, mom Tatum O’Neal, 56, and his siblings, Kevin, 34, and Emily, 29. It was, he shared, the first time they reconnected for 17 years. “This is one of the most memorable photos of my life. The last time we were all together was at the 30-year Paper Moon Anniversary in 2003. I could cry tears of gratitude that everyone in this photo is still alive and that we were all able to come together again after so many years of hardship. The entire West Coast is burning, but if the O’Neals can reconcile, truly anything is possible,” acknowledging both the wildfires out west and his family’s often fraught relationships.