Celebrity Gossip: Felicity Huffman, Brooke Shields, Dean Unglert and More!

FELICITY HUFFMAN SPOTTED DOING COMMUNITY SERVICE: Felicity Huffman is still doing community service after serving 11 days of time behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal. The 57-year-old was seen chipping away at her 250 hours of court-mandated service at The Teen Project in L.A. Meanwhile, her daughter Sophia Macy scored her first post-scandal acting role in the second season of Jordan Peele’s CBS All Access Twilight Zone reboot. The 19-year-old is set for the episode “Among the Untrodden” with Abbie Hern.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP SIGNS CHRISSY METZ: Universal Music Group Nashville has signed This Is Us star Chrissy Metz. UMG Nashville first worked with Metz on the soundtrack for Breakthrough, which featured her performance of the Oscar-nominated “I’m Standing With You.” In a statement, Metz said: “To say I am excited to fulfill a lifelong dream is an understatement. Music has always been my first love and to be working alongside Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG is truly a gift!”

THOMAS RAVENEL & KATHRYN DENNIS ON AGAIN? The estranged Southern Charm pair Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis attended a James Bond-themed party together over the weekend. A source tells People: “Thomas and Kathryn have been spending a lot of time together. They’re on really good terms. It started with co-parenting, but it quickly grew into something more. She feels comfortable with him again, and they’ve both kind of tossed aside any other relationships they had for each other. There’s that spark, and they’re letting themselves explore it right now.” The reunion is a shocker for Bravo fans who have seen the pair locked in a divorce battle for the past few years.

BROOKE SHIELDS’ HUSBAND CHRIS HENCHY STRIPS DOWN: New York heated up over the weekend. So much so, Brooke Shields’ husband Chris Henchy felt the need to stride shirtless down the street in the West Village as Shields appeared to nervously giggle, Page Six reports. It was 64.

DEAN UNGLERT THANKS GF: Bachelor in Paradise star Dean Unglert had a not so fabulous start to 2020. After traveling to Switzerland for a snow-filled holiday, he landed in the hospital and was left fighting for his strength after he dislocated his hip and fractured his femur. Thankfully, girlfriend Caelynn Milller-Keyes was by his side, whom he thanked on Insta, next to a sweet shot of them together during healthier days. He wrote: “Back in the states after an unfortunate turn of events in Europe. It would have been a whole lot worse without my primary caretaker there to change my smelly socks, carry my luggage, and keep me entertained. Thank you for everything you’ve already done and for everything you still unwittingly have to do @caelynnmillerkeyes.”