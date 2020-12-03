Celebrity Gossip: Erika Jayne, John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish and More!

ERIKA JAYNE, TOM GIRARDI SUED: Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi are being sued over claims he and others embezzled money from a fatal Boeing 737 airplane crash. The October 2018 flight killed 189 passengers and crew; the civil suit claims Girardi committed fraud and embezzlement. Jayne is named in the complaint as the plaintiff claims he embezzled the money "in order to continue funding his and Erika's lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles. By all accounts, Girardi keeps engaging in fraud and deception in order to support a never-ending spending spree by himself and Jayne," the lawsuit states.

JOHN MULANEY INVESTIGATED: John Mulaney was investigated by the Secret Service after he hosted Saturday Night Live, he says on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The comedian dubbed the presidential election an “elderly man contest” and argued that no matter who ended up winning, “nothing much will change in the United States.” He got serious blowback, but the joke about Julius Caesar being a powerful maniac who deserved to be stabbed to death earned him an investigation by the Secret Service. “I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much,” he told Kimmel. Mulaney has since been cleared by the Secret Service.

TIFFANY HADDISH TALKS WEIGHT LOSS: Tiffany Haddish reveals that she lost 40 pounds during the pandemic by focusing on exercise. “During this COVID period, I've lost 40 pounds,” Haddish tells People, adding that she’s been exercising every day for “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours." She was inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner, the Olympian athlete who still holds the world record as the fastest woman of all time. “I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!” Haddish says.

THOMAS RAVENEL IS ENGAGED: Five months after welcoming their first child together, Southern Charm alum Thomas Ravenel is engaged to Heather Mascoe. The 58-year-old described himself as “happily engaged” and as no plans to sign a prenup with the 38-year-old, The Daily Mail reports.

FREEZING HER EGGS PROMPTED REBEL WILSON’S YEAR OF HEALTH: Rebel Wilson is speaking out about the inspiration behind her “Year of Health.” She shared on IG Live that the desire to freeze her eggs made her realize she needed to make some changes. "Apart from turning 40 and thinking I wasn't maybe going to work much this year, psychic-ly, I knew I'd have a bit more time and I was also freezing my eggs," Wilson revealed. "As all good career women out there should know, if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it. Getting to 40s is kind of even leaving it a little too late. It's better to do it a bit earlier if you can." She added: "I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do this, I'm going to get healthy.'"