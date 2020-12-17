Celebrity Gossip: Emma Corrin, Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid and More!

EMMA CORRIN WADES INTO THE CROWN CONTROVERSY: Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in the hit Netflix series The Crown, weighed in on whether she thought the Netflix series should be labeled as a work of fiction as Diana’s brother and members of the U.K. government believe. She told Variety: “This is fictitious in the same way people don’t mistake Succession for what actually happened with the Murdochs. I also understand the request comes from a place of sensitivity and protectiveness of the royal family and Diana.”

ALISON ROMAN IS OUT AT NYT: Alison Roman announced that she will not return to The New York Times after her column was put on pause following controversial remarks targeting Chrissy Teigen. She wrote on social media: “Feels like a good time to formally mention I won’t be returning to NYT Cooking. I’m proud of the work we made together but excited for this new chapter which includes more recipes, videos and writing over on A Newsletter and beyond.” Her column was nixed after she told The New Consumer in May: “What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

KESHIA KNIGHT PULLIAM ENGAGED TO BRAD JAMES: The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight Pulliam is engaged to actor Brad James, People reports. The couple celebrated with her 3-year-old daughter Ella during a “magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love” courtesy of event planner Scoobie West.

GIGI, BELLA STROLL WITH BABY: Gigi Hadid was spotted out with her 3-month-old daughter on a stroll to her sister Bella Hadid‘s NYC apartment, ET reports. “She was walking in SoHo with a baby stroller — there was a blanket over the baby though,” the eyewitness said. “She didn’t seem like a nervous new mom at all! She was navigating the crowds and the bumpy cobblestone sidewalks and subway vents like a pro,” the eyewitness added. The pair hit the streets with baby after a brief visit inside. Gigi welcomed her daughter with Zayn Malik.

JEFF DYE RESPONDS TO DATING RUMORS: Jeff Dye is responding to rumors that his rumored girlfriend Kristin Cavallari has been hooking up with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. The comedian hit up Twitter to comment on the reports, writing: “He wishes,” along with a winky face emoji.