Celebrity Gossip: Emily Ratajkowski, Martha Stewart, Emmy Rossum + More!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI STILL ISN’T ‘THINKING ABOUT GUYS’: Emily Ratajkowski may have just been spotted making out with Harry Styles, but she’s “still not thinking about guys.” The supermodel, who divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, told the Los Angeles Times, “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]. I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

WILLIAM H. MACY SUED OVER TREE REMOVAL: William H. Macy is being sued for more than half-a-million dollars for allegedly trying to “kill” several of his neighbor’s trees. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the Shameless star is being dragged into court by Pierce Brown, who claims that in December 2021 workers who were hired to remove trees from Macy’s property trespassed and took down several of his as well. Brown claims it was done on purpose and is claiming $600,000 in damages.

EMMY ROSSUM WELCOMES SECOND CHILD: Emmy Rossum and her husband Sem Semail have welcomed their second child. The Shameless star shared on Instagram Thursday (April 6th) that their son was born on April 5th at 10:40am. The couple also shares a 22-month-old daughter.

MARTHA STEWART REVELS THE SECRET TO LOOKING YOUNG AT 81: How does Martha Stewart look so good at the age of 81? The lifestyle expert told a recent Instagram commenter, that the trick is, “Eating very well, Pilates three x week. Horseback ride at least once a week. No smoking. Little drinking Green juice daily.”