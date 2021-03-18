Celebrity Gossip: Emily Ratajkowski, Ilana Glazer, Sharon Osbourne and More!

EMILY RATAJKOWSI SHARES IMAGES FROM BIRTH: Emily Ratajkowski is sharing a glimpse of her baby’s arrival. The model and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed Sylvester Apollo on March 8. She shared a post with images of her in labor, and holding her baby for the first time Wednesday.

ILANA GLAZER IS PREGNANT: The Broad City star Ilana Glazer is pregnant at 33. She is expecting her first child with husband David Rooklin. The pair married in February 2017. Coincidentally, she is starring upcoming pregnancy horror film False Positive, in which she plays a woman named Lucy who, along with husband Adrian (Justin Theroux). "This was not supposed to happen this way, but it's just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has," Glazer says about being pregnant for the movie's release, on Hulu June 25. "I'm lucky; I'm in control, unlike our protagonist. I don't feel like I'm having the rug pulled out from under me in any way."

SHARON OSBOURNE DENIES RACISM CLAIMS: Sharon Osbourne has denied calling Julie Chen a “wonton” during their time together on “The Talk.” “Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story. It’s like f–k off with your f–king wonton story. F–k off,” Osbourne said in a new interview with the Daily Mail.

RHOD’s BRYAN REDMOND CHEATING? Brandi Redmond’s family is staying silent after her husband Bryan Redmond was allegedly spotted hooking up with a mystery woman at a club. The pair married in 2003. They share four children.

PARIS JACKSON MODELS MUSHROOM LEATHER: Paris Jackson is modeling mushroom-based alterna leather for Stella McCartney, who has launched the new line of ethical fashion. “These rare, exclusive pieces embody our shared commitment with Bolt Threads to innovate a kinder fashion industry – one that sees the birth of beautiful, luxurious materials as opposed to the deaths of our fellow creatures and planet,” the designer said in a release.

SABINE SCHMITZ DIES: “Top Gear” presenter and racing driver Sabine Schmitz has died at 51 after a battle with cancer. Former “Top Gear” presenter Jeremy Clarkson tweeted: “Terrible news about Sabine Schmitz. Such a sunny person and so full of beans.”