Celebrity Gossip: Elon Musk, Gal Gadot, SJP and More!

ELON MUSK REVEALS HE HAS ASPERGER’S: Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live Saturday, and delivered a classic opening monologue, with a surprise twist at the end. Musk said that he's the first SNL host with Asperger's syndrome, "or at least the first to admit it," a reference to Dan Akroyd, who was a member of the cast and hosted in 2003 after leaving. Akroyd also has Asperger’s, which is considered to be a mild form of Autism.

GAL GADOT CONFIRMS JOSS WHEDON RUMORS: Gal Gadot confirmed rumors that Joss Whedon was nasty to her during the filming of 2017’s Justice League. She told N12: “He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead.” Whedon has come under fire for mistreating a range of actors, including Ray Fisher.

SATC ROUNDS OUT CAST: The hotly anticipated Sex and the City revival on HBO Max, titled And Just Like That …. will feature a more diverse cast. A source tells ET: "They are looking to cast two Black women and one South Asian woman for these roles.” Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise their roles, though Kim Cattrall will not return.

LAKEITH STANFIELD APOLOGIZES: LaKeith Stanfield is expressing remorse after appearing in an anti-Semitic chat on Clubhouse. “I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of every kind. I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech,” LaKeith Stanfield wrote in an apology posted to his Instagram account early Saturday morning. “I am not an anti-Semite nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room.” He was featured in a Clubhouse room featuring Nation of Islam's Louis Farrakhan, when the talk turned anti-Semitic. “At some point during the dialogue the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent anti-Semitic statements and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion or removed myself from it entirely.”

TAWNY KITAEN DIES AT 59: Julie E. “Tawny” Kitaen, who starred in Whitesnake videos and as Tom Hanks’ fiancé in Bachelor Party, has died at age 59. She died in her Newport Beach, CA home Friday. Her “real” name is listed as Tawny Finley, and the cause of death has not yet been released.

EMMA THOMPSON FEELS FREE: Emma Thompson says that turning 60 really helped her find herself. In her interview with British Vogue, the two-time Academy Award winner, 62 said "I think what I feel principally now is free" in a new chapter of life. "I am uncomfortable trying to look slim and fashionable because I am not, and now it's allowed that I am not," she said, noting that she'd rather perform than pose. "I fancy a bit of fun."