Celebrity Gossip: Elliot Page, Kris Jenner, Channing Tatum + More!

ELLIOT PAGE PENNING MEMOIR: Elliot Page is working on a memoir to be published next year. Flatiron Books announced Thursday (Feb. 17th) that Pageboy will cover everything from the Juno star’s Oscar-nominated film career to his transition. According to the publisher’s description, “The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

BARRON AND TESSA HILTON ARE EXPECTING: Barron and Tessa Hilton are expecting their second child this summer. The couple told People, “We are so excited! It wasn’t planned, but we’ve realized that the best things in life never are. We have decided to wait until the baby’s birth to discover the gender.”

KRIS JENNER SAYS WOLF WEBSTER LOOKS LIKE HIS SISTER: Kris Jenner revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newborn son, Wolf Webster, looks just like his big sister. The Kardashian and Jenner family matriarch said in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, scheduled to air on April 5th, “When he came out, it was like, ‘There’s Stormi being born all over again!'”

CHANNING TATUM NEARLY TURNED DOWN MAGIC MIKE 3: Channing Tatum recently revealed to Kelly Clarkson that he nearly turned down Magic Mike 3 because the role requires such a strict diet and exercise regime. He told the talk show host, “It’s hard to look like that, even if you do work out, to be in that kind of in shape is not natural….you have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy.” He added that it involves working out twice a day and eating “completely right at a certain time.”