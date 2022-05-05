Celebrity Gossip: Elizabeth Olsen, Kaley Cuoco, Kat Graham + More!

ELIZABETH OLSEN ‘SPOILED’ BY SISTERS: Elizabeth Olsen recent told Harper’s Bazaar UK that it’s “amazing” to be the younger sibling to twins. She said of her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, “If I was spoiled by one, the other one wanted to match it. I loved it.” By the time the WandaVision star was born in 1989, the twins were already starring on Full House which gave Elizabeth “a lot of insecurities.” She shared, “I’ve always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I’m really earning it.”

KAT GRAHAM IS ENGAGED: Kat Graham is engaged to director and producer Darren Genet. A source tells People that 52-year-old Genet proposed to the 32-year-old The Vampire Diaries actress during a vacation in Mexico for his birthday a few weeks ago. The couple began dating after meeting on set in 2017.

SOAP STAR’S WIFE IS PREGNANT WITH ANOTHER MAN’S CHILD: General Hospital alum Steve Burton announced on Instagram Wednesday (May 4th) that his wife, Sheree Gustin, is pregnant with another man’s child. He wrote, “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.” The estranged couple has been married since 1999 and shares three children.

KALEY CUOCO DATING TOM PELPHREY: Kaley Cuoco and Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey confirmed their relationship by posting PDA-packed photos to their Instagram accounts on Tuesday (May 3rd). The relationship comes eight months after the Flight Attendant star and ex-husband Karl Cook announced their split.