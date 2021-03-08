Celebrity Gossip: Dwayne Johnson, Tony Hendra, Kevin Connolly and More!

DWAYNE JOHNSON PAYS TRIBUTE TO HIS DAD: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid tribute to father while receiving The Trailblazer Award from the Hollywood Critics Association at the 4th annual and virtual HCA Film Awards on Friday night. He also focused on the content of people’s character, instead of what’s in their bank account. "It doesn't matter what's in your bank account, or what kind of car you drive. That s**t doesn't matter. It's just how you make people feel," the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star said. Of his father, Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Famer who died in Jan. 2020, aged 75, he said: "That guy was a trailblazer. As complicated as our relationship was — father and son, tough love, tough love — he was a trailblazer because what trailblazers do is change people's behavior. And he did everything he could to send people home happy."

TONY HENDRA DIES AT AGE 79: The British humorist Tony Hendra, best known as the “This Is Spinal Tap” humorist, has died at age 79 of Lou Gehrig’s disease in Yonkers, NY. “A brilliant satirist,” the iconic 1984 mockumentary’s director, Rob Reiner, tweeted in memorializing Hendra’s death. He penned skits for the popular U.K. comedy series “That Was The Week That Was,” and for Hugh Hefner’s “Playboy After Dark,” then started working at National Lampoon magazine.

KEVIN CONNOLLY FREAKS OVER TOW: Entourage star Kevin Connolly threw a fit over his Tesla being towed, TMZ reports. The manager of the flower store his car was parked at has banned him following his tantrum. Connolly used the parking space when he was recording podcasts, and the manager spoke to him about it and left notes on his car, warning him not to use it. When the car was towed, he stormed into the store and yelled at staff members, then kicked over items near the door, TMZ reports.

TIGER WOODS WAS FOUND UNCONSCIOUS AFTER CRASH: According to The Associated Press, in an affidavit released from the Los Angeles County Department stated that Tiger Woods was found unconscious inside of his SUV after his car crash on February 23rd. The new affidavit revealed that the witness found the athlete unconcious in the driver's seat and did not respond to his questions. Deputy Johann Schloegl added in affidavit that Woods told deputies, both at the crash scene and later at the hospital, that he did not know how the crash occurred and didn’t remember driving. Schloegl further noted, “I believe the data will explain how/why the collision occurred.”

EDDIE MURPHY WANTS TO RETURN TO STAND-UP: Eddie Murphy says he’s going to return to stand-up post-COVID. He told Kevin Hart on his podcast “Comedy Gold Minds,”: “My plan was to do [his 2019 movie ‘Dolemite Is My Name’], ‘Saturday Night Live,’ [upcoming flick] “Coming 2 America” and then do stand-up. And then the pandemic hit, and it shut the whole s–t down.” He added, “When the pandemic is over and it’s safe for everybody to go out and do it, then the plan is to do it.”