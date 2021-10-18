Celebrity Gossip: Dwayne Johnson, Daniel Craig, Dorothy Steel and More!

BLACK ADAM: Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is showing his face. After a decade of development, fans are getting a look at Johnson as the DC Comics anti-hero and enemy of Shazam! He shared the look on Twitter over the weekend.

DANIEL CRAIG CRASHES SNL: Rami Malek admitted on Saturday Night Live that he doesn’t “usually do comedy.” But during his hosting debut he gamely showed off his “resting villain face.” Daniel Craig popped in too; the pair are co-starring in the James Bond thriller No Time To Die.

DOROTHY STEEL DIES AT 95: Black Panther actress Dorothy Steel has died at age 95. She died at her home in Detroit, her agent revealed. She played a merchant tribe elder in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. Her final role was in Jumanji: The Next Level.

SUPERMAN CHANGES STANCE: DC Comics’ Superman is now about “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.” The new motto replaces “Truth, Justice and the American Way.” “To better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world, Superman’s motto is evolving,” announced DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee at the company’s DC FanDome fan event on Saturday. “Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement.”

JUST KIDDING! Michael Caine isn’t retiring after all. After strongly suggesting he was dunzo, the acting legend tweeted: “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.”