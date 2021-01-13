Celebrity Gossip: Dustin Diamond, Bruce Willis, Prince Harry and More!

DUSTIN DIAMOND HOSPITALIZED: Saved by the Bell alum Dustin Diamond has been hospitalized, likely with cancer, TMZ reports. He is in a hospital in Florida after suffering from pain all over his body; doctors are currently conducting tests.

BRUCE WILLIS OUSTED: No mask, no service. Bruce Willis was asked to leave an L.A. Rite Aid on Monday after he refused to put a mask on, a spy tells Page Six.

DOES PRINCE HARRY HAVE A PONY TAIL? Prince Harry is letting his hair down in California, according to Rob Lowe. The actor appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where he told the British host his Harry sighting. "I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago," Lowe shared. "He lives about a mile from me. He's been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car." He continued: "I may have a scoop. It was very, very quick, don't totally quote me on it, but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail. I'm just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

BACHELORS GET BRAZILIANS: Matt James and pal Tyler Cameron got Brazilian bikini waxes in a bid to make sure his manscaping was on point before James embarked on his Bachelor journey. Cameron posted evidence of their spa visit on YouTube. “Today was a day of showing Matt what these girls go through when it comes to getting ready for being on The Bachelor so Matt can have a real appreciation for when these girls come out of the limo,” the 27-year-old former “Bachelorette” contestant said. It looks … painful.

JESSIE CAVE SAYS BOYFRIEND ALFIE BROWN HAS COVID: Jessie Cave tells British talk show Lorraine that her boyfriend Alfie Brown has been diagnosed with COVID. This comes after their newborn baby landed in the hospital with the virus. The Harry Potter alum says: "It's such a strange illness and it affects everyone completely differently and yeah, it's completely affected our whole lives over this period of time. I can't really imagine a normal day now."

SPIKE LEE’S CHILDREN NAMED GOLDEN GLOBES AMBASSADORS: Satchel and Jackson Lee, the daughter and son of Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, will be this year’s Golden Globes Ambassadors, marking the first time in history that two siblings of color have served as GGAs. They will assist during the 78th annual ceremony and will work to raise awareness for philanthropies of their choice. "We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” Satchel said in a statement. "This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it’s an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City." The ceremony will go on February 28th, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting.