Celebrity Gossip: Duane Chapman, Kristin Cavallari, Melissa Rauch and More!

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER ENGAGED: Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is engaged to his girlfriend Francie Frane 10 months after he lost his wife Beth Chapman. “They’re very happy and looking forward to a long life together,” a rep for Duane tells People. They will wait to marry until after coronavirus subsides so that friends and family can be in attendance. “I would love to have the biggest wedding there’s ever been,” Duane, 67, told The Sun. “I’m sorry but that’s just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the ‘Dog Pound,’ to everybody.”

KRISTIN CAVALLARI, JAY CUTLER REACH AGREEMENT: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have come to agreement in their split on some key issues. According to court docs obtained by ET, Cavallari has been “permitted to purchase” a home in Franklin, Tennessee, and she and Cutler have agreed on a parenting plan “that they attest is in the best interest of the minor children.” The pair share three kids, and will each care for the kids equally, trading off on duties every week. “The parties will continue this parenting schedule rotation and alternate parenting time with their children on a week-on, week-off basis,” the documents state.

MELISSA RAUCH WELCOMES SON: The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch, 39, has welcomed her second child, a boy named Brooks. She and husband Winston Beigel also share a daughter, Sadie. “I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts,” Rauch wrote on social media, alongside a photo of a blue baby cap with Brooks’ name stitched on it.

PRINCE WILLIAM ALLOWS AMBULANCES TO LAND AT PALACE: Air ambulances have been greenlighted for landing at Kensington Palace amid the coronavirus pandemic, per Prince William’s orders. The former rescue pilot, who trained with the Royal Air Force, wants to allow the ambulances to save valuable time to refuel there as needed.

KENDALL JENNER HIT WITH $150K SUIT: A photographer named Angela Ma is suing Kendall Jenner for copyright infringement after the model took a video she shot of the star and put it online without permission. Ma claims in court docs obtained by The Blast that she obtained a copyright for the film. The docs state: “Defendants infringed Plaintiff’s copyright in the Video by reproducing and publicly displaying the Video on the Website. Defendants were not, and have never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publicly display, distribute and/or use the Video.”

RYAN MURPHY REMAKES HOLLYWOOD: In an interview with E!, Ryan Murphy explained why he felt the needed to remake the classic showbiz ending: “It’s a wonderful universe to create. And I don’t know, I would say I write, not about the world that I live in, but the world I want to live in, and this is a world I wanted to live in,” Murphy said.