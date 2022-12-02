Celebrity Gossip: Drew Barrymore, Megan Fox, Zendaya + More!

DREW BARRYMORE IS DATING: Drew Barrymore is dating again. The talk show host revealed on the December 1st episode of her eponymous talk show that she’s put herself out there for the first time since splitting from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016. She told guest Whoopi Goldberg, “It had been so many years, I started to get a little worried.“

BRAD WILLIAM HENKE DEAD AT AGE 56: Brad William Henke, a former NFL player turned actor, has died at the age of 56. Sources close to the Orange Is The New Black actor’s family told TMZ that he died in his sleep Thursday (November 30th). The cause of death is unclear.

MEGAN FOX COLLABORATES WITH MGK ON NAIL POLISH COLLECTION: Megan Fox is collaborating with Machine Gun Kelly on his latest nail polish collection. Page Six reports that the Transformers star’s line includes five lacquers, all of which can be found in the Play With Fire Kit for $90. She told Allure that her favorite polish is the metallic green Brutal Honesty. Fox said, “It has a strong sexual energy that helps me feel aligned with my heart and my truest desires.”

ZENDAYA’S MOM CALLS ENGAGEMENT RUMORS ‘CLICKBAIT’: Zendaya’s mom seems to be warning fans that the recent rumors about her daughter and Tom Holland’s engagement are just “clickbait.” Claire Stoermer cryptically posted the definition of the word on her Instagram Story Wednesday (November 30th) as fans were buzzing about the engagement. The speculation seemingly began when a Twitter account called Pop Hive posted a snap of the pair, accompanied by a caption claiming they were “reportedly engaged.”

KEISHA KNIGHT PULLIAM EXPECTING HER SECOND CHILD: Keisha Knight Pulliam is expecting her second child. The Cosby Show alum announced on Instagram Thursday (December 1st) that she is pregnant. This will be her first child with husband Brad James. Pulliam is already mom to 5-year-old Ella, who she shares with her ex, Ed Hartwell.