Celebrity Gossip: Drew Barrymore, Bindi Irwin, Gwyneth Paltrow and More!

DREW BARRYMORE TO LAUNCH MAGAZINE: Drew Barrymore is set to launch a quarterly magazine, DREW, devoted to beauty, love and fun. She is working with Bauer Media to put the mag out. "For as long as I can remember, I dreamed about creating my own magazine and the partnership with Bauer Media makes it all a reality," Barrymore said in a statement. "Each issue will be filled with my favorite tips, fun recipes and great ideas. This has truly been a labor of love and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store!" DREW's debut issue will be exclusively available for pre-sale at Walmart stores on June 14 for seven days and will hit newsstands nationwide on June 21.

BINDI IRWIN, CHANDLER POWELL DOCUMENT PARENTHOOD JOURNEY: Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell are sharing a look at their road to parenthood with Crikey! It's a Baby. Discovery+ will stream the show beginning April 25th. Irwin welcomed Grace Warrior last week.

GWYNETH PALTROW TALKS BEING A STEPMOM: Gwyneth Paltrow admits that she could have used some extra guidance after becoming a stepmom to her husband Brad Falchuk's daughter and son, Isabella and Brody. She said on her Goop podcast: "When I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S–t, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? How do I do this?'"

JENELLE EVANS AND MOM ON THE OUTS: Jenelle Evans is going through another rough patch with her mom Barbara Evans. She tells E! that they are fighting over custody of her 11-year-old son Jace. "Right now, we're not on speaking terms, and we only speak if we're picking up Jace or dropping him off," Jenelle shares about Barb. "There's a lot of things behind closed doors that she's done that's surfaced lately that I've just found out about, and I'm really uneasy and upset about it. So I'm keeping my distance from her right now, especially because we're going to court, and basically I feel like our relationship might need some building again because I don't trust her anymore."