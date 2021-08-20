Celebrity Gossip: Devin Booker, Kate Hudson, Sonny Chiba and More!

DEVIN BOOKER SUPPORTS KENDALL JENNER AT 818 EVENT: Devin Booker toasted to Kendall Jenner’s success at a celeb-studded bash for her 818 Tequila brand at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island. Karlie Kloss, Luka Sabbat, Derek Blasberg and Fai Khadra were in attendance. Jenner is traveling across the country aboard “Kenny’s Tequila Truck” in 818 promo mode.

KATE HUDSON ON KIDS JOINING HOLLYWOOD: Kate Hudson’s kids might join her in Hollywood. She told ET: “Oh man, I hate to say yes, but I’m going to say yes. Yeah, especially Ryder,” of her 17-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson. “And Bing… he’s just like, a numbers guy and he’s got stocks. He’s really into stocks,” Hudson added of the 10-year-old, whose dad is Matt Bellamy. “He loves trading stocks, it’s what he wanted for his birthday. He’s 10, so I was saying by the time he’s 12, he’ll be handling my portfolio.”

SONNY CHIBA DIES: Kill Bill actor Sonny Chiba has died of COVID complications at age 82. He was battling pneumonia caused by COVID, and died in a hospital in Japan. “The great Sonny Chiba passed away today at age 82, another victim of Covid-19,” writer Ted Geoghegan posted on Twitter. “A martial arts legend with six black belts who started out in tokusatsu TV, Chiba made over 120 movies for Toei and was Japan’s most popular action star for decades. Watch one of his films today.”

CHANNING + ZOE? Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz sparked dating rumors in NYC hanging out and sharing cute moments, including a bike ride tougher. They first sparked dating rumors in January.

MORE ACCUSERS COME FORWARD AGAINST ALICE RIPLEY: Four people have now come forward accusing Broadway star Alice Ripley of “grooming” them as minors. Brie Lynn was first to share her story, and now others back her up. They spoke out with The Daily Beast. “I felt like I was in a cult, the cult of Alice Ripley,” Liz, a New York City actress who chose to be identified by her middle name, told the outlet in a bombshell story published Thursday. “She finds people who are desperate for love, and she figures out how to fill that hole and then manipulates them with it.”