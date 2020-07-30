Celebrity Gossip: Demi Moore, Lori Loughlin, Joy Philbin and More!

DEMI MOORE OPENS UP ABOUT MARRIAGE: Demi Moore had three high-profile marriages to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, and she tells SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show how she learned to love herself after trying to change herself to make marriage work. “I think it’s a process of, not to sound cliché, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are,” she said. “For me, I changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted… We’re kind of conditioned to work toward being desired, but we’re not supposed to have desires of our own.” She added: “But you can’t do that without really [having] that love and acceptance of yourself.”

LORI LOUGHLIN AND MOSSIMO GIANNULLI OFFLOAD MANSE: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli sold their massive Bel-Air pad for $18.75 million to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen. The pair slashed the price from $28.65 million to seal the deal, TMZ reports.

JOY PHILBIN TOASTS REGIS: Joy Philbin is speaking out about her husband Regis Philbin, who died Friday at 88. She paid tribute to him on Wednesday, in a joint statement released with their daughters Jennifer, 45, and Joanna, 47: “He let everyone into his life. He turned every little daily annoyance and happiness into a story, and he shared all those little stories with people in a joyful and conversational way. It made his audience feel like they were right alongside him — because they were.”

HUGH JACKMAN KNOWS WHO HIS EMMY NOD UPSET: Hugh Jackman just can’t resist trolling longtime frenemy Ryan Reynolds. After being nominated for lead actor in a limited series/movie for his role as a scandalous school superintendent in HBO‘s Bad Education, he told Extra that he expects Reynolds will be nursing his wounds for a while. “Oh, yeah, I predict three days in bed… Actually, I think Blake will be happy with that,” Jackman joked of Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively. “He’s a lot. Can you imagine quarantine with Ryan?”

KATE MIDDLETON GOT WHAT? Prince William revealed his most cringe-worthy gift to Kate Middleton on The Peter Crouch Podcast. “I gave my wife a pair of binoculars once. She’s never let me forget that. That was early on in the courtship, that was,” he quips. “I think that sealed the deal, really. Yeah, I wrapped them.” He continues: “I tried convincing myself about it. I was like, ‘Yeah, but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’ And she’s looking at me going, ‘They’re binoculars, what’s going on?.’ It didn’t go well.”