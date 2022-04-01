Celebrity Gossip: Demi Moore, Joe Exotic, Khloe Kardashian + More!

website maker

DEMI MOORE HAS A NEW MAN: People has confirmed that Demi Moore has a new boyfriend. The 59-year-old Golden Globe nominee has been dating Swiss chef and New York City restauranteur Daniel Humm. The pair was spotted together earlier this month at Paris Fashion Week.

THE BECKHAM’S WERE BURGARIZED WHILE AT HOME: David and Victoria Beckham’s London mansion was burglarized while they were at home on February 28th. Police told TMZ that although the former soccer star and his wife were home with their 10-year-old daughter Harper at the time of the invasion, no one was harmed. However, authorities say “a number of items were reported stolen.” No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

JOE EXOTIC FILED FOR DIVORCE: Joe Exotic filed for divorce from Dillon Passage after more than four years of marriage. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” According to the outlet, the couple has been estranged for about a year and Passage has already moved on with a new boyfriend.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN TO DEFINE RELATIONSHIP WITH TRISTAN THOMPSON: Khloe Kardashian is expected to reveal the status of her relationship with Tristan Thompson during a sit-down Robin Roberts. People published an exclusive look at the ABC primetime special, which airs on April 6th, that shows the Good Morning America host asking Kardashian, “Tristan, where do things stand? How are you doing?” The special will also include interviews with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner.