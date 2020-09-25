Celebrity Gossip: Demi Moore, Chris Rock, Andy Cohen and More!

DEMI MOORE’S POD SNAPPED UP BY AMAZON: Demi Moore’s Dirty Diana, a podcast she narrates, has been snagged by Amazon. The 57-year-old’s pod has consistently topped Apple’s fiction list since debuting this summer. The story follows a married woman who runs an exotic website dedicated to women who want to share “intimate sexual fantasies.” Creator Shana Feste will direct, and Moore will produce. TBD who will be cast in the series, but several A-listers, including Melanie Griffith and Lena Dunham, have popped up on the pod.

CHRIS ROCK TO HOST SNL’S OPENER: Chris Rock will open Saturday Night Live’s Season 46 on October 3rd. The show will go live, with a limited audience. Megan Thee Stallion will join as musical guest. Rock was a member of the SNL cast from 1990-93.

ANDY COHEN TALKS TEDDI MELLENCAMP: Andy Cohen is setting the record straight following Teddi Mellencamp’s exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Many assumed she was fired because of the blowback her diet and exercise program, dubbed All In, engendered; the diet calls for an hour of exercise a day, and 500 calories worth of food. But Cohen said on his SiriusXM show: “I do want to say, people are speculating that the online chatter about her business led to her dismissal. I just want to say, because I think it’s important, that one had absolutely nothing to do with the other.”

JAMES CORDEN ADDRESSES RUMORS HE IS REPLACING ELLEN: James Corden is speaking out about rumors that he is in line to replace Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous show. On The Late Late Show, he said: “Genuinely, I have no idea where that even came from. I think somebody started a rumor somewhere and someone jumped on the thing. There is absolutely no truth in that story at all. Zero. As far as considering it, I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for, like, 18 years. It’s not true. And I think when the day comes to end this show, [it] will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day. So, no I wouldn’t.”