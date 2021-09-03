Celebrity Gossip: Demi Lovato, Prince Harry, ‘Drag Race,’ and more!

EMILY HAMPSHIRE SAYS DEMI LOVATO SLID INTO HER DM’S: Emily Hampshire, star of Schitt’s Creek, revealed that she and Demi Lovato almost went on a date after Lovato DM’ed her and said “we should kick it sometime,” making it clear they meant go on a date.

PRINCE HARRY APPEARS IN TUXEDO FOR BRITISH ‘GQ MEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS’: Prince Harry made an appearance live from his home in California to present the “Heroes of the Year” award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, specifically honoring Oxford scientists who developed the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

‘RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS’ CROWNS HISTORIC WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars crowned Kylie Sonique Love the new winner of the season, making her the first openly transgender woman to take home the crown on any U.S.-based season.

EX-WCW STAR DAFFNEY UNGER DEAD AT 46: Ex-wrestling star Daffney Unger has died, following a disturbing video she posted on social media. The cause of death has not been revealed.

BOLLYWOOD ACTOR SIDHARTH SHUKLA DEAD AT 40: Beloved Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40, suffering from a heart attack. Many community members tweeted their sadness and condolences.